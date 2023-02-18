CAE Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.63.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The company has a market cap of C$9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.66. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.47.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

