Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $215.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.31.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.32.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,293 shares of company stock worth $28,707,797. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

