Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.31.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.32. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $202.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.