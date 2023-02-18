BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Down 2.7%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 161,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 130,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

BYD Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.53.

About BYD

(Get Rating)

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.