BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BRP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $34,115,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BRP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

