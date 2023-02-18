Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,499,290 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499,290 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.23% of DigitalBridge Group worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 3.4 %

DBRG opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

