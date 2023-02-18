Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,765 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,563 shares of company stock worth $9,482,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

CRM stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

