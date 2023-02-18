Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 13,682 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.