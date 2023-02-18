Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,621 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

