Brown Advisory Inc. Has $24.09 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Getty Realty worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,942 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty Company Profile

GTY opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

