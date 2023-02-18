Brown Advisory Inc. Has $21.90 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 593,144 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Stericycle worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after buying an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,477,000 after buying an additional 1,245,500 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Stericycle by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,796,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after buying an additional 528,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,965,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,049,000 after buying an additional 496,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 312,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

