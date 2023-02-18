Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,785 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $29,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 687,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.