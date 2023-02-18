Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,094 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

