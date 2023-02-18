Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 481,002 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,002 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of REX American Resources worth $20,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE REX opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

