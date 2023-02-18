Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 15,167 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

PM stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

