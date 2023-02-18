Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 11,583 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $162.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03. The company has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.