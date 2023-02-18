Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) versus Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% Brookfield Renewable 20.51% 7.17% 2.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.6, meaning that its share price is 660% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Brookfield Renewable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable $3.87 billion 1.34 $1.50 billion ($0.56) -53.59

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

