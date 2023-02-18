Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 582.75

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.44 ($6.66).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.40) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 466 ($5.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.79) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 644 ($7.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Redrow Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 881.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 479.63. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.40 ($7.42).
Redrow Cuts Dividend
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
