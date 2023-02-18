Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 582.75

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.44 ($6.66).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.40) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 466 ($5.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.79) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 644 ($7.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 881.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 479.63. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.40 ($7.42).

Redrow Cuts Dividend

Redrow Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.