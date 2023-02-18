Brokerages Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Price Target at $19.40

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

