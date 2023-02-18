Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $167.79

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ANET opened at $138.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $145.17.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

