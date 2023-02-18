Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.81. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

