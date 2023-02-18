Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $780.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 780 ($9.47) and traded as high as GBX 815 ($9.89). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 812.50 ($9.86), with a volume of 514,742 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.35) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 968.57 ($11.76).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 785.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 779.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,537.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

In other Britvic news, insider Ian Durant acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,234.89). In other Britvic news, insider Ian Durant acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,234.89). Also, insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.84), for a total value of £77,418.06 ($93,976.77). Insiders acquired a total of 3,113 shares of company stock worth $2,520,808 in the last ninety days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar

