Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAO stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

