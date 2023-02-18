Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHFAO stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.
About Brighthouse Financial
