Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,622. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 101,023 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

