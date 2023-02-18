Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises about 4.4% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after purchasing an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 10.7 %

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

