Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Braze alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. 540,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 45.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BRZE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.