Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.
Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -542.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
BDN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 1,297,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
