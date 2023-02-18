Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Argus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Argus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

BSX opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

