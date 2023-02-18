Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bogota Financial stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
