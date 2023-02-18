Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

Bogota Financial stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bogota Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Read More

