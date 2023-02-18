BNB (BNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $647.45 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion and approximately $647.45 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $316.54 or 0.01285960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,672 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,897,731.15509453 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 317.38956865 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1191 active market(s) with $642,649,112.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

