BlueArk (BRK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00550324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00173168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000833 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

