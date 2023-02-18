BlueArk (BRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,597.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00546515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00172724 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00051406 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

