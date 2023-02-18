Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 28.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

BLNK opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

