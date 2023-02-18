BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Holdings Cut by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 668.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.