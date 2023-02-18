Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading Up 10.9%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKLF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

