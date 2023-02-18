BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

