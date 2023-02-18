BitShares Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. BitShares has a market cap of $34.45 million and $1.11 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004665 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001838 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.