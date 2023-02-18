BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0116

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.74 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007894 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004674 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001878 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

