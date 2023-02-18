BITICA COIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $600.19 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $600.19 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00216725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,606.56 or 0.99964414 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.07341455 USD and is up 32.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $343.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

