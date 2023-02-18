Bitgert (BRISE) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.96 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Bitgert has a market cap of $210.91 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitgert has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgert alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00423590 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.19 or 0.28059363 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.