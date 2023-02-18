Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $42.80

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $824.50 million and approximately $45.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $42.80 or 0.00173767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00543984 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00053317 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000852 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
