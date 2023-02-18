Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 53% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 53% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $28.34 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00189145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00057712 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

