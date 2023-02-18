Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $17.04 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars.

