Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $17.51 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $306.71 million and $19.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $17.51 or 0.00070859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00187503 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00054293 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

