Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and $204,183.19 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00223258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00101431 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00057027 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000400 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

