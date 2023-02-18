Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $307,615.42

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $30.71 million and $307,615.42 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00222328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00101604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00057239 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

