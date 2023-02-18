BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.26

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.26 and traded as high as C$7.40. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands.

BioSyent Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of C$88.56 million and a PE ratio of 14.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.46.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

