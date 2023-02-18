Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,188 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,981,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Best Buy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

