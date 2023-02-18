Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 8.0% in January

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Insider Activity at Benson Hill

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 59,230 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $149,851.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at $276,351.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 59,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $149,851.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at $276,351.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Trading Up 0.9 %

About Benson Hill

Shares of BHIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 357,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,961. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

