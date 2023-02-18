Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Benchmark

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Belden by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.